WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 7 notes

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: Taking a break this week.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open 10 am-6 pm today, and you can see the Southwest Artist Showcase display during those hours.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The weekly preview of what’s ahead, 2 pm – here’s the agenda; attend in person at City Hall (600 4th) or watch via Seattle Channel.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Chief Sealth International High School‘s girls-soccer team has a match against Highline, 3:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

