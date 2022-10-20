WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Where to find our guide

Everyone’s in the spirit (thanks to Desiree for the recent photo of decorations seen on Seattle Fire’s Junction-based Ladder 11). With 11 days to go until Halloween, we’re approaching the first of two Hallo-weekends, so our seasonal guide – all the events, from trick-or-treating to nightlife – is launched, featuring decoration spotlights too. We’ll continue to add to it as we get announcements (and decoration photos), so keep checking back. It’s at westseattleblog.com/halloween. Have something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!