TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend notes

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, October 14th.

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the 60s, still no rain in sight. (Thursday’s high was 75, tying the record set in 1961.)

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today.

The West Seattle Water Taxi starts its fall/winter schedule (still daily but no late Friday/Saturday runs) Monday (October 17th), so there’s NO service this weekend (October 15-16) for season-change maintenance.

WEEKEND NOTES

–Mariners playoff game at T-Mobile Park Saturday, 1:07 pm

-If they win Saturday, Mariners playoff game at T-Mobile Park Sunday, 12:07 pm

–Seahawks host Cardinals at Lumen Field, 1:05 pm Sunday (2:30 pm if there’s a Mariners game)

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: Still showing this for those finding it more convenient.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to 99, here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.