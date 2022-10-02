Southwest Artist Showcase, Blessing of the Animals, plant events, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Seal off Lincoln Park, photographed by Emily Carlston)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: The “Revive I-5” closure of the southbound I-5 exit to the West Seattle Bridge is scheduled to continue until early Monday. Elsewhere, here’s the SDOT work plan for today:

-From 7 AM to 4 PM, we’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW Sylvan Heights Dr. Traffic will be maintained in both directions – however, please anticipate minor delays. -(After) replacing concrete panels at the intersection of 34th Ave SW and SW Barton St. (on Saturday), we’ll have traffic control in place, so people do not drive on the new panels while the concrete cures. Please navigate the area with caution.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

POP-UP VACCINATION CLINICS: Two today, both with flu and COVID shots:

–Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), 9 am-3 pm flu, 10 am-2 pm COVID, walk-ins welcome

–Explorer West Middle School (10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor), noon-3 pm

BENEFIT PLANT SALE: Give a Lung Force team a boost by shopping this sale, 9 am-3 pm at 3703 SW 107th.

POTTERY SALE: 10 am-3 pm. (4111 47th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with early-fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Today is opening day for the monthlong display of community-contributed art at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open noon-5 pm today.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: You can visit the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki today, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church‘s annual outdoor community event in the West Seattle HS parking lot (3000 California SW) next door – bring your pet, or a memento of your pet, to be blessed, as explained in our calendar listing.

PLANT SWAP: Last one of the year at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 2-4 pm.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: An afternoon of original music at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm, and a food drive – bring nonperishable items and/or money to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank.

NEW PLAY AT ARTSWEST: The new ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” concludes the first week of its run, 3 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!