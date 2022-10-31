West Seattle, Washington

SOCCER: Another big playoff win for West Seattle High School girls

October 31, 2022 9:13 pm
Since the playoff victory we covered a week ago, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team lost a match, but got another chance in the Metro League playoffs, and turned that into a win today.

WSHS beat Garfield 4-1 this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. Brooke Swanson had two of the Wildcats’ goals; the others were by Allie Bennett and Olivia Shih. WSHS held Garfield scoreless until the Bulldogs’ one and only goal at 60:40. Their next game is at 7 pm Wednesday at and against Bishop Blanchet.

