SOCCER: Big playoff win for West Seattle High School girls

After winning their division in the Metro League, the West Seattle High School girls-soccer team had their first playoff match this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point.

The Wildcats had to win to get to the next round of the playoffs – and they did, triumphing over Ingraham, 5-2.

West Seattle’s goals were scored by Olivia Shih, Allie Bennett, and Cece Snyder in the first half, Ryann Craig and Brooke Swanson in the second. The first one came just three minutes into the match, and WSHS never trailed. Their next game is at 4 pm on Friday (October 28) at Magnuson Park in north Seattle, vs. Seattle Prep.