One more traffic note: Vice presidential visit

While we’re talking traffic, you’ve probably heard that Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Seattle. Citywide media says she’s leaving Albuquerque and heading here; listed flight-duration times suggest an arrival after 6:30 pm. Her destination airport is reported to be nearby Boeing Field. Depending on where she goes from there, if you’re driving at that time, you might encounter temporary freeway shutdowns for her motorcade. She’s due to have at least one public and one private event tomorrow; any information that becomes available in advance, we’ll add here and include in our traffic-info roundup tomorrow.