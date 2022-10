The photos are from Yma:

Come out to Gatewood: 4116 SW Portland Street, off California- South of Morgan Junction. Mid block we’ve got dragons & black cats & Mariners’ fans! Our neighbors have ghosts & pumpkins!

Decoration photos/suggestions welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com. The ones we showcase will also be linked in the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide, due out by weekend’s end.