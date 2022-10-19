FOLLOWUP: One mystery solved in Highway 509 death, but others remain

(October 7th photo by WSB reader Mel)

More than a week and a half after a person was found dead along southbound Highway 509 a few miles south of here, investigators have finally identified her publicly. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says she was 16-year-old Keyaleas Brewer. But they have not yet determined how she died nor whether her death was a case of homicide; a spokesperson says that could take days, weeks, or months. So the King County Sheriff’s Office has made one more request for help: If you were driving on southbound 509 between the 1st Avenue South Bridge and South 112th between 5 am and 7 am on Friday, October 7th, and have dash-cam or any other type of video, detectives want to hear from you. You can send information anonymously via p3tips,com or contact them via email at mcutips@kingcounty.gov – refer to case #C22033455.