INVESTIGATION: Detectives seeking information after person found dead along Highway 509

Several people asked about an investigation that lasted for hours along southbound Highway 509 south of West Seattle, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South. (Thanks to Mel for the photo.) The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:

Detectives are requesting the community’s help as they investigate what happened to a female found deceased this morning on the side of Highway 509.

We’re requesting information for anyone who was driving southbound on 509 between the 1st Ave. South Bridge and the 518 interchange between midnight and 7:30 am this morning (October 7th) and observed anything suspicious (vehicles stopped, people on the roadway, etc.) or have dashcam video.

If you know or saw anything, call our tip line 206-296-3311 or report anonymous tips at P3Tips.com – Case #C22033455