CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges filed in Don Armeni Boat Ramp robbery, Upper Morgan stolen-car crash

We have charging documents in two West Seattle cases:

DON ARMENI BOAT RAMP ROBBERY: The three men arrested after crashing their car at Delridge/Genesee following the Sunday night holdup are all now charged. 29-year-old Isai Hernandez is charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude pursuing police, and first-degree unlawful gun possession. The other two, 18-year-old Roberto A. Lizama Diaz and 20-year-old Angel M. Macias, are both charged with first-degree robbery. Hernandez has a criminal record dating back to 2009, with adult felony convictions for assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of stolen property. The other two have no records. The charging documents tell basically the same narrative as reported in our Tuesday followup, alleging that the three held up a man who was sitting in his parked pickup truck at the park, stealing his wallet, money, and phone. Hernandez is accused of being the one with the gun, who fired a shot as they fled, and the driver of the getaway car. The documents also contain photos, which is unusual – here’s the photo reported to have been taken by a bystander, showing the three running away:

The documents also include mugshots of all three:

From left are Hernandez, whose bail remains set at $265,000 (including $15,000 in other unrelated cases), Lizama Diaz, whose bail remains at $50,000, and Macias, whose bail remains at $175,000. They’re all scheduled to be arraigned, entering an initial plea to the charges, on October 26th.

UPPER MORGAN STOLEN-CAR CRASH: Also filed this week, charges in a case we covered when it happened in June. This too involved a crash following police attempts to pull a suspect over. 30-year-old Dancho J. Gardipe of North Shorewood was arrested after crashing a stolen Subaru Forester near 40th/Morgan a short time after police had started trying to pull him over in The Junction.

(WSB photo, June 17)

Before coming to a stop up on the sidewalk, as our photo shows, Gardipe also hit a pickup truck whose driver complained of shoulder pain. He hit a parked vehicle too. Our original story mentions a man being taken to the hospital; that was Gardipe, who the charging documents say suffered a collapsed lung and broken leg. He is charged with one count of attempting to elude police; his record includes a conviction for obstructing police and several pending charges in other cases including a 2021 charge of stolen-vehicle possession. He is not currently in custody.