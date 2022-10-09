UPDATE: Police investigation after Delridge/Genesee crash following Don Armeni holdup, gunfire

(WSB photo)

7:40 PM: Northbound Delridge at Genesee is blocked while police investigate a situation involving a crashed car and a gun.

(Photo sent by Kellan)

Police at the scene tell us they’re still trying to sort it all out but “multiple people” are in custody. Tgey are also investigating whether this is related to a gunfire report at Don Armeni earlier this evening. (added) The Don Armeni situation was first reported as gunfire following a robbery at gunpoint.

8:31 PM: Archived police-radio exchanges indicate the two incidents were indeed linked.