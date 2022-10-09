UPDATE: Police investigation after Delridge/Genesee crash following Don Armeni holdup, gunfire

7:40 PM: Northbound Delridge at Genesee is blocked while police investigate a situation involving a crashed car and a gun.
Police at the scene tell us they’re still trying to sort it all out but “multiple people” are in custody. Tgey are also investigating whether this is related to a gunfire report at Don Armeni earlier this evening. (added) The Don Armeni situation was first reported as gunfire following a robbery at gunpoint.
8:31 PM: Archived police-radio exchanges indicate the two incidents were indeed linked.
