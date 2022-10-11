CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 3 suspects jailed in Don Armeni robbery/Delridge crash case

(Sunday night photo of Delridge/Genesee crash scene sent by Kellan)

We’ve obtained the court documents from bail hearings for two of the three suspects jailed after the two-scene Sunday night incident that started with an armed robbery and gunfire at Don Armeni Boat Ramp and ended with the suspects’ car crashing into the bottom of the Delridge/Genesee stairway. More details are likely to emerge if and when they are charged later this week, but here’s what the probable-cause documents say happened:

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was sitting in his pickup truck at Don Armeni when three men approached, knocked on his window, and demanded he give them his wallet, money, and cellphone. One of them “pulled out a firearm, identified as a black and gray semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, and pointed it at” the victim, then threatened to kill him unless he handed over the aforementioned items. The three then opened the victim’s vehicle door and took his wallet from his pocket and his phone from the center console. They then backed away, and the one with the gun fired a shot into the air before the three ran back to their car, then another as they ran. They left in the car, described as a black 2016 Chevrolet Impala, driven by the robber who had the gun. Meantime, a 20-year-old man who was nearby when all this happened took phone photos of the fleeing robbers. That helped police identify them after they were caught following the Delridge/Genesee crash (the circumstances of which are not detailed in this document, which just says the three “were later apprehended and placed into custody after fleeing from officers”).

Bail for the 29-year-old Kent man described as having and using the gun is set at $265,000, including $15,000 for previous property-crime cases outside Seattle. Bail for the 18-year-old Renton man who also had a hearing Monday is set at $50,000. The third suspect, a 20-year-old man, is likely to appear today.