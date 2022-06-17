TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at 40th/Morgan

6:10 PM: At least one person is hurt and headed to the hospital after a driver crashed into a tree at 40th and Morgan. Police have told dispatch the crash is blocking westbound Morgan.

6:26 PM: Just went to the scene. It’s actually a three-vehicle collision. First car. a Subaru reported stolen.

Police say they were following it when its driver hit a pickup truck, injuring that driver. The Subaru then hit a tree. A parked vehicle was damaged in all this. Police are questioning the driver of the reportedly stolen Subaru.