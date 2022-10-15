COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Ski Swap next weekend (not just skis)!

(WSB file photo)

Sooner or later, we’ll see rain (maybe even next Friday). And when we do, the mountains will (likely) get snow. So you might as well be ready for snow-sports season. We’re now one week away from this year’s West Seattle Ski Swap, a tradition dating back more than a decade. Next Saturday and Sunday (October 22-23), Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) will present the event at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska, across the street from M2SO). It’s a chance to sell and/or buy gear. If you’re selling, the dropoff hours are 3-7 pm Friday (October 21) – first, register here, For browsing/buying, the Ski Swap hours will be 10 am-5 pm next Saturday and 10 am-4 pm next Sunday. And it’s more than skis – the Ski Swap brings an opportunity to buy/sell snowboards, boots, apparel, and other winter accessories.