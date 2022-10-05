COUNTDOWN: The Heron’s Nest benefit, three nights away

We’ve reported before on The Heron’s Nest, land between Puget Park and West Marginal Way SW that’s in the process of being restored and repatriated to the Duwamish Tribe. The nonprofit that’s been working on this is inviting you to a benefit celebration at the site this Saturday night – when the weather should be perfect for an outdoor event:

Saturday, October 8th: Fundraiser & Auction: 4-9 pm – Join us at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW)

Welcoming to the space by Ken Workman of Duwamish Tribal Council

Silent Auction, Raffle Prizes, Coast Salish Stories by Pamela Bond, Documentary Trailer Screening (Road to Recognition), Live performances, Dinner, Drinks, and more! $50 tickets include two meal tickets, two 21+ drink tickets, two raffle tickets

Tickets are available online here.