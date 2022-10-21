Brown water in West Seattle

Just received two reports of discolored water today in West Seattle – one in Alki, one in The Junction. The person who texted the latter report said they had reported it to Seattle Public Utilities, which has just told them a water-main break is to blame – it’s not shown on the map yet, so we’re following up. If you are experiencing the problem, now or any other time, the SPU number to call is 206-386-1800 – that can help them figure out what’s happening and where. Here’s the general SPU advice about discolored water.