Brown water in West Seattle

October 21, 2022
 Utilities | West Seattle news

Just received two reports of discolored water today in West Seattle – one in Alki, one in The Junction. The person who texted the latter report said they had reported it to Seattle Public Utilities, which has just told them a water-main break is to blame – it’s not shown on the map yet, so we’re following up. If you are experiencing the problem, now or any other time, the SPU number to call is 206-386-1800 – that can help them figure out what’s happening and where. Here’s the general SPU advice about discolored water.

  Mon October 21, 2022 (4:44 pm)
    Having brownish, yellowy water near the junction as well :( any news or updates on what’s going on? 

    WSB October 21, 2022 (4:52 pm)
      SPU’s media person is trying to find more info on the reported break, which to date still hasn’t shown up on the map. If anyone sees SPU crews in their neighborhood, let us know!

