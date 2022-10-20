BIZNOTE: Happy 10th anniversary, Virago Gallery!

(Photo courtesy Virago Gallery)

Virago Gallery in The Junction is celebrating 10 years, and proprietor Tracy Cilona invites you to join the party this Saturday – here’s the announcement:

10-Year Anniversary Party!!!

Saturday, October 22nd, 3 pm to 8 pm

Please come and celebrate TEN YEARS of VIRAGO GALLERY!!!

Sip a little bit of bubbles, snack on some Dough Joy vegan doughnuts and come check out the current work by local artists, designers and jewelry makers. 20% off everything in our shop!!!

La Macòn has been an independent power house of handmade leather garments and handbags for discerning Pacific Northwest style seekers since 2000. La Macón’s creative roots take inspiration from the classic silhouettes of the 60s mod scene and are infused with the new wave years that followed.

Stone Crow Designs came on the scene in 2010 – an Eco line that is darker, edgier with a twist of punk rock, Stone Crow Designs utilize luxurious sustainable resources and new technology to help our environment.

Gritty Jewelry and Foster Merritt by Kim Merritt. My ride-or-die long-term artist-in-residence blends brutalist sensibility with stunning stone work that speaks to everyone. Handmade, carved and casted, these pieces are an untraditional heirloom collection for the bold and unique.

Crystal Fosnaugh is a Seattle artist and educator working with oil paint, encaustic, and ink, to create surrealist stories and scenes with lush flora, fierce fauna and a whimsical reframing of the body.