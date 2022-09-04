WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Music murals vandalized; yard prowler

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MUSIC MURALS VANDALIZED; Thanks for the tips. We’re not showing the vandalism, but at least three music murals in West Seattle have been vandalized – the Chris Cornell and Mother Love Bone murals on the south side of Easy Street Records in The Junction, and the Chris Cornell signal-box mural near 35th/Alaska. That’s sadly far from the first Hansen signal box to be defaced. He painted the Chris Cornell box four and a half years ago. The Easy Street mural was painted by Son Duong.

HIGHLAND PARK PROWLER: April reports a prowler Saturday afternoon in their yard on 14th SW between Thistle and Elmgrove, She says he “entered our side yard via a latched gate, closed it behind him, and proceeded into our backyard … carrying a small tool bag. When we confronted him, he said he was trying to get away from the cars on the road and asked to cross the yard and exit through the alley. We allowed him to do that, and told him to never enter our property again.” She sent this thumbnail-size photo.