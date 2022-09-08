TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday updates

6:01 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Thursday, September 8th.

TRAFFIC NOTE

As of right now, Admiral is still closed at this morning’s crash scene (46th-48th).

WEATHER

Sunny, breezy, upper 60s predicted .

SCHOOL UPDATES

*Classes are canceled again today at Seattle Public Schools as the strike by its educators’ union continues.

*Other local schools are in session.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

900th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 10 days until SDOT expects to reopen it – on September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – ALERT: “Expect intermittent single lane restrictions on South Park Bridge between S Orr St. and East Marginal Way S from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. The lane restriction allow crews room to inspect the underside of the bridge using a large under bridge inspection truck.”

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.