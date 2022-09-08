West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 4,600+ out of power in West Seattle after driver hits pole

September 8, 2022 1:40 am
1:40 AM: Seattle City Light map shows 4,600+ customers out of power in West Seattle. Possibly a driver vs. pole crash in west Admiral, per emergency radio. Updates to come.

1:50 AM: The crash is at 47th/Admiral. Police have just told dispatch they’re blocking Admiral both ways. They’re summoning City Light. … “The pole’s been completely disconnected. Wires everywhere,” officers radioed.

2:20 AM: Update on the closure zone, Admiral between 46th and 48th. Too soon to know how long it’ll take to restore power – the estimate that appears on the SCL map is always little more than a guess.

2:32 AM: Officers at the crash scene just told dispatch that SCL is there.

  • Arianna G September 8, 2022 (1:45 am)
    Man that was terrifying. I was up feeding our newborn when I heard the huge boom here in North Admiral and the power blew. 

    • M September 8, 2022 (2:05 am)
      Super scary sound! Jolted us out of bed! 

      • Arianna G September 8, 2022 (2:19 am)
        It happened a block from us. I don’t know how my husband and daughter slept through it. The bright flash before the power went out lit up our whole living room. 

  • MikeVF September 8, 2022 (1:45 am)
    Wow, that was fast reporting.  Thank you! 

  • Patrick September 8, 2022 (1:45 am)
    I heard a small explosion in N. admiral near Madison Middle

  • West Seattle Steve September 8, 2022 (1:46 am)
    Thanks! You are always on top of things in West Seattle.

  • Tobias September 8, 2022 (1:47 am)
    Highland park flickered for a bit. Heard 3 reports, figured it was transformers. Sounds more serious, hope everyone is ok. 

  • Tonie September 8, 2022 (1:47 am)
    It was a driver vs. a pole. I can see it from my house on 47th and Admiral. I hope everyone is okay.

    • WSB September 8, 2022 (1:49 am)
      Yeah, that’s the intersection they’re discussing.

    • mandy September 8, 2022 (1:54 am)
      Oh no!!! Thank you for sharing this. Hopefully everyone is ok. The eerie silence after the fact is so unreal. (And hi from your neighbor :) )

    • Arianna G September 8, 2022 (1:55 am)
      Admiral and 46th here. We just saw a semi truck backing up Admiral and police vehicles stopped in the street. I thought it sounded like a car crash right before the huge flash of light and boom. 

    • Suzan September 8, 2022 (2:03 am)
      I saw a flash of light at 1:30. Poof. Power is out. 46th and Admiral. Kind of nice to have it dark everywhere and so quiet. Not good for the fridge! 

  • Cali&Charles September 8, 2022 (1:49 am)
    Power is back up on California & Charleston. It just flickered on and off a couple times.

    • Cali&Charles September 8, 2022 (2:04 am)
      Thinking my apartment might have a generator…

  • Not in the dark September 8, 2022 (1:49 am)
    I’m in an apartment building two blocks north of the Alaska Junction. The power went off and on twice in rapid succession. I worried about my electronics, so I turned everything off. But we still have electricity.

  • Allison September 8, 2022 (1:52 am)
    Thank you for the update!

  • May September 8, 2022 (1:53 am)
    My sister is washing her face using a book light #skincare #aintnopimples

    • skin is important September 8, 2022 (2:09 am)
      I just did my skincare routine thanks to our emergency battery bank/flashlight, haha.gnight neighbors! hopefully the power will be on when we wake!

  • Mark September 8, 2022 (1:53 am)
    On Fauntleroy Way (by Fairmont Park), lights flickered then poof. No power. First time out of power in 14 years. 

    • WSB September 8, 2022 (1:59 am)
      For the dozens of power outages we’ve covered over the years, the map for this one is a pattern I don’t recall seeing before.

      • weird September 8, 2022 (2:11 am)
        it’s very odd. we never lose power, even when others right around us do. first time for us!

  • Steve Holt September 8, 2022 (1:54 am)
    We’re just south of the golf course and we heard several large booms. We’re far enough from Admiral I’m certain it wasn’t that. Maybe some other things going boom with the electric load transfer?Hope everyone is okay.

  • B Yogi September 8, 2022 (1:55 am)
    I heard transformers explode down here in N. Delridge. The lights flickered but still have power. 

    • Scooterista September 8, 2022 (2:11 am)
      We heard two transformers explode, we are pretty sure, and our Nest cam at the top of the house backs up that theory. There was a very loud boom and immediate flicker, and about ten seconds later, a second boom that sounded further off and a series of flickers. We’re all the way over in High Point, by the library. What a crazy outage. 

  • Rara September 8, 2022 (1:56 am)
    Must have been a pretty hard hit. Hope everyone is ok. Sounds like the fire department has a generator on here in north admiral. Sounds like they just got dispatched.

  • TODD D Martin September 8, 2022 (1:56 am)
    Across from rite aid major power surge fire alarms in building moaned .power flickered and then blew. No fans now. Very dark in the hood. My tinnitus needs white noise. Can some one come over and yell in my ear. Some one hitting a pole does not sound good.

  • Roundthesound September 8, 2022 (1:57 am)
    After it initially went out the power came back on for a second and then set off an alarm somewhere here in the junction, then off again, then on, then off again for good. I wonder why it does that?  

    • WSB September 8, 2022 (2:19 am)
      I don’t know the mechanics of it but *every* time our power flickers, it means somebody else is out somewhere. This time was no exception. I was about to go off watch and then the lights flickered big time and I sat back down at the desk to look to see where the outage was.

  • Michael September 8, 2022 (2:00 am)
    Man, hope no one was hurt. Yet hope City light restores power soon. Cause if the Salmon I just prepared for tomorrow goes bad. Ain’t no one round me gonna enjoy my company…

  • M September 8, 2022 (2:00 am)
    We definitely heard two very loud bangs, a few seconds apart, and then the power went out. Can see the rescue lights now at 47th and Admiral

  • Jeremy B September 8, 2022 (2:00 am)
    There I was, looking for “so was that an earthquake?” (Yes, 1:08am, other side of the Sound) and the power went out.First thought: clearly these are related. Second thought: wait, they were almost half an hour apart…

    • Liz September 8, 2022 (2:25 am)
      I felt my bed moving at 1:10?  I was wondering earthquake 

    • 49thandAdmiral September 8, 2022 (2:29 am)
      Damn I’m not the only one. Holy cow I knew it, thanks for confirming, thought I felt that earthquake but then convinced myself it wasn’t only to then be startled by the crash a block away. Classic night on Admiral.

  • LivesInWS September 8, 2022 (2:02 am)
    Lights flickered, heard a boom! in the distance, then lights went out, went back on, went out, back on, out, and then back on and stayed on.  Few blocks south of Admiral and east of California here. 

  • Sekairider September 8, 2022 (2:04 am)
    Wow you are fast. CPAP machine went off, I woke up, looked up the blog, and there you were with the report, Thanks!

  • Rich September 8, 2022 (2:06 am)
    Power is still out near Camp Long on 35th Ave. Heard the noise as well just before the power went out.

  • Amanda September 8, 2022 (2:11 am)
    In an apartment on California Ave and the power went on and off a few times then turned off completely. Thanks for the update as to what caused it. Seattle City light says estimated time back on at 8 but still says cause being investigated. I’m in labor and this is sure interesting. Thanks wsb.

    • WSB September 8, 2022 (2:15 am)
      Eek! Good luck with the baby. One note, which we repeat every outage … the SCL restoration times are based on absolutely nothing beyond pretty much a wild guess. So it could be a lot sooner .. or later.

    • TODD D Martin September 8, 2022 (2:15 am)
      I hope everything goes well for you.

  • Ryan September 8, 2022 (2:12 am)
    It’s a mess out there. 

  • SusanLP September 8, 2022 (2:14 am)
    • WSB September 8, 2022 (2:39 am)
      Thank you.

  • Carla September 8, 2022 (2:15 am)
    lThe lights are still out on the west side of the 2100 block of California Ave.the east side of the street has lights.  The last time thelights they went out on the east side of the street and our lights stayed on…and so it goes.

  • Laura September 8, 2022 (2:15 am)
    Amazing to log in to WSB and immediately see coverage,  thank you! 

  • 47th & Lander September 8, 2022 (2:16 am)
    47th & lander. Loud boom, eerie quiet afterwards. No power. Just heard sirens. Hope everyone’s ok. 

  • Stephen Papineau September 8, 2022 (2:17 am)
    Please avoid the intersection. There are a couple lines down hanging above Admiral immediately west of the intersection at Admiral, 47th, and Waite. 

  • West Seattle Dog September 8, 2022 (2:20 am)
    Seattle police event seems to be 22000239238.The event id is indicating there are injuries and it also involves a hit and run.

  • Admiral neighbor September 8, 2022 (2:22 am)
    • WSB September 8, 2022 (2:36 am)
      Thank you. Adding above.

  • Odd son September 8, 2022 (2:25 am)
    I love how so many people are awake at this time. Night owls unite! 🙌

