TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Wednesday; 4 days until West Seattle Bridge reopens

6:03 AM: Good morning. The final bridge-reopening countdown continues as we start Wednesday, September 14th.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny, high around 70 predicted .

BACK-TO-SCHOOL

*Seattle Public Schools starts the new year today, one week late, after educators voted to suspend their strike. Be mindful of school buses, as well as students walking, rolling, and riding. Reminder – five West Seattle schools have speed-enforcement cameras, as listed here.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

906th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 4 days until SDOT expects to reopen it – on this Sunday, September 18th. Watch WSB for reopening updates all week.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.