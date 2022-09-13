West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

66℉

STRIKE SUSPENDED: Seattle Public Schools classes start tomorrow after union members vote to return before ratification vote

September 13, 2022 5:05 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

5:05 PM: Just in from the Seattle Education Association:

Following a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools that better meets students’ needs, particularly for Special Education and mental health supports, the union of 6,000 substitutes, teachers, office professionals, and paraprofessionals of the Seattle Education Association voted this afternoon to suspend their strike and return to class. …

The tentative agreement, which is embargoed until ratified by the SEA membership and SPS board, is for a 3-year contract with Special Education ratios maintained and improved in areas, adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and raises above IPD every year. The vote to ratify the tentative agreement will take place later in the week.

Via Twitter, the union says 78 percent of its membership voted, and 57 percent of those voting supported suspending the strike. We’re now waiting for the district to announce when school will start.

5:20 PM: The announcement’s just in – school starts tomorrow for all students, including kindergarteners and preschoolers. That’s exactly one week later than the originally scheduled first day. And as with the original plan, the first day of school will not be an early-release day (though subsequent Wednesdays will be).

Share This

4 Replies to "STRIKE SUSPENDED: Seattle Public Schools classes start tomorrow after union members vote to return before ratification vote"

  • Boinsted September 13, 2022 (5:16 pm)
    Reply

    SPS just called – schools are in session tomorrow. No early release. 

  • Bricky September 13, 2022 (5:20 pm)
    Reply

    Great news. Only 57% voted to get back in the classroom. Interesting 

    • High Point September 13, 2022 (6:20 pm)
      Reply

      I was thinking the same. Interesting. If I’m doing my math right, 44% of the union members just voted to end the strike. Rules are rules, but that doesn’t show much confidence educators have in this process. Hopefully this doesn’t result in a bunch of teaches leaving all at once. 

  • Patience September 13, 2022 (5:48 pm)
    Reply

    Note:  the teachers won’t be able to see a written copy of the tentative agreement for a couple days – some may not trust the Seattle School District’s “promises”.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.