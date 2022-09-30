PICKLEBALL: Petitioning for plates

(File photo)

If you’re among the many fans of pickleball, here’s an online petition you might want to sign: Local members of the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association are helping with the campaign to get custom vehicle license plates for the sport’s supporters. The plate would raise money to go toward a dedicated pickleball facility. They need 3,500 signatures expressing interest in the plate, to meet a state Department of Licensing requirement for creating a plate like this, we’re told. If you want to sign, you can go here. Find out more about the initiative – and how pickleball got to be the official state sport – here.