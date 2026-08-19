YOU CAN HELP: Friends of Roxhill Elementary’s back-to-school fundraiser

Just two weeks until the first day of school for thousands of local students, including most at Roxhill Elementary, who you can support with this fundraiser we were asked to tell you about – here’s the announcement from Friends of Roxhill Elementary:

Did you know that teachers at Roxhill spend their own money on classroom supplies, snacks for hungry students, and even field trips? Help provide equitable experiences for all students by giving to the 2026 Roxhill back-to-school fundraiser!

With support from our West Seattle neighbors, Friends of Roxhill provides each teacher at our school with classroom support to provide a rich learning environment for every student.

Last year, donations helped provide multiple trips to Seattle Children’s Theater, the end-of-year field day celebration, and countless classroom supplies such as materials for science projects, new books, and headphones to help students focus.

Our teachers shouldn’t have to spend their own money to provide basic materials and experiences for their classrooms. Your donation directly goes to our teachers to invest in student learning.

• $25: Covers one student

• $100: Covers a table group

• $450: Covers one whole class!