Love Battery, Spelldown, bingo, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Squirrel stocking up on sunflower seeds for winter – photo by Caity Gerhardt)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Delridge Community Center/Playfield (26th SW & SW Genesee) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!

BRING IN YOUR ART: Today’s the final day on which you are invited to bring artwork to the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase, which starts Sunday. The branch is open today until 6 pm.

OFFICE HOURS: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold returns to in-person office hours, 3-7 pm, appointment required – email alex.clardy@seattle.gov to find out if there are any remaining for today.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks play at Ingraham at 4:30 pm; the West Seattle High School Wildcats, play Franklin at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm. Admission is $4 students/senior citizens, $6 adults, cash only.

MEMORIAL RIDE FOR ROBB MASON: Seattle Neighborhood Greenways leads a bicycle ride from City Hall downtown (600 4th) to Spokane Street east of the low bridge, where a hit-run driver killed West Seattle massage therapist Robb Mason in July. You can ride with them from downtown or meet at the scene – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Back to the ’90s! 7 pm at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), Love Battery performs live, free, all ages, celebrating the re-release of their 1992 album “Dayglo.”

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: West Seattle’s “sassiest bingo party” starts at 7 pm. (2306 California SW)

NEW PLAY AT ARTSWEST: The new ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” continues the first week of its run, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

FIREFIGHTER MEMORIAL: The annual Seattle Fallen Firefighter Memorial service downtown today will be followed by this event at all Seattle Fire Department stations:

Between 8-8:15 p.m., the department will further recognize fallen firefighters by participating in “Light the Night.” All of Seattle’s 33 fire stations will pull the apparatus in front of the apparatus bays and turn on the emergency lights. Community members are invited to observe this remembrance outside of their local fire station (note: if an apparatus is on an emergency response that station may not be participating).

West Seattle has five SFD stations – look for 11, 29, 32, 36, 37 here.

SPELLING BEE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, the finals in Spelldown After Dark – an adult spelling bee. Check to see if there’s room for spectators tonight! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our Event Calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!