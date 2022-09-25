COUNTDOWN: 5 weeks until West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival returns

(WSB photo from 2019 Harvest Festival)

Last year, trick-or-treating returned – this year, the West Seattle Junction Association is ready to put on a full-fledged Harvest Festival for the first time in three years! Sunday, October 30th is the date. And while Harvest Fest will again share the streets of The Junction with the Farmers’ Market, the festival will feature new features this year – including live music and a cornhole tournament. Some traditional favorites will return: The costume parade at 11 am, the chili cookoff at noon, for starters. The festival will run longer than years past, too. Trick-or-treating will run 11 am-2 pm; a pie-eating contest is planned at 1 pm; square dancing at 2:30 pm, and music continuing into the afternoon, with the announcement of the cornhole-tournament winners planned to end the festival at 5 pm. Stay tuned for more details as it gets closer!