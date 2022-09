BIZNOTES: Grand opening and re-opening in South Admiral

Two South Admiral businesses are celebrating this Saturday:

(Elizabeth, Marva, Amy, Heidi @ Dragonfly)

DRAGONFLY YOGA PILATES DANCE: Back in June, we mentioned Amy Sennett-Starner‘s plan to open a studio at 3270 California SW, above Alair Gift Shop. Now almost four months and one name change later, her studio is open as Dragonfly Yoga Pilates Dance, with a grand-opening celebration on Saturday (October 1st) – ribbon-cutting at 8:40 am, first class at 9 am, refreshments after class.

INNER ALCHEMY CRYSTAL SHOP: Also on Saturday, this shop at 3043 California SW is having a grand reopening celebration, starting with a ribbon-cutting at noon, and raffle prizes and treats until 6 pm. Proprietor Maari Falsetto says regular hours after that will be Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, noon-6 pm.