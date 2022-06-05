BIZNOTES: New businesses NW Kids Life Coaching and Inside Out

Two new-business notes:

NORTHWEST KIDS LIFE COACHING: After seven years teaching third grade at Fairmount Park Elementary, wrapping up a 20-year career in the classroom, Althea Chow has launched a new business, Northwest Kids Life Coaching. Her service is for kids 7-12, and her website explains the difference between “life coaching” for kids and counseling or tutoring them. She offers one-on-one sessions in person or via Zoom, with a free 15-minute consultation for starters – book via her website or email info@nwkidslifecoaching.com.

INSIDE OUT: Amy Sennett-Starner says she has “made the very exciting decision to open my own yoga and Pilates studio here in West Seattle” – Inside Out, a “community-based studio that focuses on building mindful strengthening and stretching through yoga, Pilates and dance methods – including alignment, strength, breathwork and self-awareness.” She adds, “I have secured an amazing location at 3270 California Ave SW, Upper unit (formerly Counterforce Tae Kwan Do), above Alair Gift Shop and Dylan Clothing Co., with tons of space and light and room to move and grow and most importantly, look inside. I am in the early stages of a build ut and hopefully will be able to open doors this September.” She’s teaching yoga elsewhere in the meantime – info’s on her website.