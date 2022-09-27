BIZNOTE: Dream Dinners West Seattle open house Saturday

Local businesses continue to celebrate the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, and there’s one more “Reunited” celebration this Saturday (October 1st):

Like the bridge, Dream Dinners West Seattle (a longtime WSB sponsor) is a time-saver, enabling you to serve home-cooked meals while dramatically reducing the prep time. If you haven’t been to their West Seattle storefront before, it’s on the east side of outer Jefferson Square at the corner of 41st SW and SW Alaska. Stop by between 11 am and 1 pm Saturday to get in on the deals and fun.