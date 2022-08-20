WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 15 notes!

(Lavender stalk = zipline, suggests photographer Rosalie Miller)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for all day today:

-We’ll be working in south Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. We’ll maintain one driving lane of traffic in each direction. -We’ll be replacing concrete panels as part of necessary maintenance work on 16th Ave SW and SW Myrtle St. We’ll maintain one lane of traffic in each direction. -To improve visibility due to overgrown landscaping, we’ll be on SW Roxbury St at Olson Place SW to clean the median islands located at the intersection. We will close a driving lane in both directions on either side of the median, so people driving can expect delays. -We’re paving 8th Ave S from S Kenyon St to S Portland St in South Park. We will restrict parking and maintain one driving lane of traffic in each direction. -Our traffic signal crews will be replacing overhead signs and complete signal wiring activities on 14th Ave S and S Cloverdale St. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. The signal will be out for a while, so a uniformed police officer will direct traffic. Otherwise, we anticipate minimal traffic impacts as a majority of the work will be completed from the sidewalk; however, please navigate the area with caution. A detour will be set up for people using the sidewalk.

WSDOT also has more “Revive I-5” lane closures on southbound I-5 between I-90 and the West Seattle exit, all weekend.

TWO TRAINING RUNS: 8 am at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), Get Fit West Seattle participants start with a 1-mile training run, while another group does an intermediate run as the start of Seattle Marathon training.

OUTDOOR MARKET: 10 am-6 pm at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW), vendors, food, music, more.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITERS’ GROUP: Held in West Seattle, 10:30 am. Our calendar listing has details, including how to register.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With warm weather expected, the city will open the wading pools, so the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today, noon-7 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

FLUTES IN THE FOREST: 2 pm at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way), the JBC Rose Flute Trio will present a free outdoor concert, as previewed here.

ALKI BEACH SUNSET RUN: 6 pm from Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), as previewed here. Register online, or on-site starting at 4:30 pm.

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P: Roo Forrest and Friends will play 7 pm-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Final Body, Wall Drugs, Bouquets, NightofAl perform tonight, doors at 7 pm, music at 8. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Last of this summer’s five free screenings is at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), gates open at 7:30 pm, tonight’s movie – ““Back to the Future“.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!