SATURDAY: Flutes in the Forest returns

A unique outdoor concert that delighted parkgoers last summer is back this summer for an encore: Flutes in the Forest. You can enjoy it free this Saturday at Schmitz Park. Here’s the announcement:

Enjoy the sounds of the JBC Rose Flute Trio on Saturday afternoon, August 20, from 2:00-3:00 pm in Schmitz Park: Jennie Goldberg, Barb Cotton, and Carolyn Hoppe-Denend.

Bring your own chair or blanket; stay as long as you’d like.

Enter Schmitz Park off SW Admiral Way and SW Stevens Way. Walk the paved road 300 feet to the sound of flutes in the forest. Plenty of street parking along SW Stevens.

Concert is FREE and open to the public.

Note: there are no restrooms in the park.