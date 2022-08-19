WEEKEND PREVIEW: Alki Beach Sunset Run 5K

(2021 photo by Jerry Simmons)

As busy as Alki Beach is on a summer Saturday night, that’ll kick up a notch tomorrow night, with the Alki Beach Sunset Run 5K back for another year, its third – launched in 2019, skipping 2020, returning last year. It’s set to take off from the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) vicinity at 6 pm Saturday (August 20th), heading to Duwamish Head and back, no road closures. Organizers describe it as a party as much as a run, with a DJ and cocktail garden awaiting participants after they finish. If you’re interested in participating, you still have time to register online – or on site starting at 4:30 tomorrow.