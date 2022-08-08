WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two gunfire incidents; another business burglary

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROAD-RAGE GUNFIRE: From the SPD weekend summaries – this was reported just after 11 pm Saturday, when the victims showed up at the Southwest Precinct “to report a road rage incident in which their vehicle was shot.” They said a black Mercedes “occupied by a male and female” (no other descriptive information in the summary) had tailgated them northbound on Delridge until a red light at SW Henderson, when the Mercedes pulled up alongside them in the left-turn lane. The summary continues, “The victim exchanged words with the driver of the suspect vehicle, who drew a gun and shot once at the victim vehicle,” then headed westbound on SW Henderson. No injuries reported.

GREENBELT GUNFIRE: One other confirmed gunfire incident in the weekend summaries – just before 10 pm Friday, police got a call about possible shots heard “in a greenbelt area located on SW Brandon St near 26th Ave SW. Officers located evidence of a shooting, likely from the incident. One witness reported hearing a single shot. No houses nearby, no victims or suspect description.”

ANOTHER BUSINESS BURGLARY: We received a tip that The Missing Piece Café and Game Lounge at 35th and Roxbury had been broken into. Co-proprietor Alex confirmed it via email: “The burglar broke through our glass door at 6am on Saturday. He took a few board games and a big stash of our Magic: The Gathering cards.”