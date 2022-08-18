WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Acura; stolen white Rad Wagon e-bike; abandoned bicycle

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN CAR: From Ben:
We had our vehicle stolen from the street in front of our home (41st & Juneau) last night.
It was a silver 2014 Acura RDX with plates: BGH8437.
Police incident # is 22-218151.
STOLEN E-BIKE: From Heather:
Our white Rad Wagon electric bicycle was stolen around 5pm on 8/18 from outside the ATT store by Admiral Safeway. It has one orange saddle bag (with a dark blue raincoat inside), and a drink holder mounted to handlebars. Serial number WB719J—–.
Police incident # is 22-218637.
ABANDONED BIKE: From Ryan:
I found this bike in Pigeon Point, it had been sitting on the side of the road for about a week. It’s not in rideable condition at the moment and appears not to have been any time recently, so more likely “dumped” than stolen…. If it’s yours, email me at ry.carn@gmail.com
