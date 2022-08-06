West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot in North Admiral after confronting car-prowl suspects, police say

August 6, 2022 8:39 am
A neighbor sent that photo of a vehicle being towed after an early morning shooting in North Admiral. Here’s what police report happened:

Just after 2:00 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near 42nd Avenue SW and SW Hill Street. Police arrived and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the victim, he heard someone breaking into his car and went outside to investigate. When he confronted the two suspects, it escalated to a shooting.

Officers recovered evidence at the scene and will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

ADDED 9:04 AM: SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo tells us the victim was in stable condition when transported.

  • Thomas Wood August 6, 2022 (8:56 am)
    This is absurd! Its unreal the lengths criminals will go.This past Monday two guys showed up in our neighborhood. Two different cars they proceeded to cut the catalytic converter out of one of the cars.When confronted by my neighbor they left only to return an hour later to finish the job. Police were called no response. The car still sits on are street.

  • WSlite August 6, 2022 (9:03 am)
    What a couple of low life criminals shooting someone in the back that is protecting THEIR OWN  PROPERTY. Hope victim will be okay and these criminals are caught. Feel like we all need to have guns nowadays just to protect what is ours – our property. Too much crime happening, criminals taking whatever they want even in broad daylight. To the criminals – How about you get a job and buy your own car, your own things…change your ways and make a positive difference in this world. People work hard to earn these things in life. You don’t deserve other people’s property and shouldn’t take what is not yours in the first place. Hope karma and some handcuffs are coming your way. 

    • Julian August 6, 2022 (9:31 am)
      If you don’t have a CPL and aren’t trained to basic proficiency with a firearm, you are leaving yourself to a very realistic risk of being the victim of violence be it gun violence or otherwise. Stay safe Seattlites.

  • HS August 6, 2022 (9:08 am)
    What the actual h? I hope this man recovers. I cannot imagine being shot, much less in the back.

  • Mj August 6, 2022 (9:12 am)
    I hope the victim recovers and is not saddled with medical costs that need to be paid by the perp(s) that hopefully are caught, charged and made to pay for their actions!

  • neighborhood resident August 6, 2022 (9:13 am)
    No other cars broken into on the street? This looks like the car that it seems like someone has been living in without plates for a month or so. With all the cameras in the neighborhood hopefully we can get a description of the vehicle that fled down the hill.

    • WSB August 6, 2022 (9:46 am)
      I just finished listening to an hour of recorded police-radio audio, buy there was no additional information, nor is it clear what relationship that vehicle had to the incident. If it’s a GMC Yukon, an officer radioed in the VIN to ask the call center to look it up, but the reply (on what the lookup found) wasn’t on the recording … either because it was a very busy early morning for SPD citywide (this wasn’t the only shooting) and the reply was covered by another transmission, or because it was sent to the officer’s screen. – TR

