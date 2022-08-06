WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot in North Admiral after confronting car-prowl suspects, police say

A neighbor sent that photo of a vehicle being towed after an early morning shooting in North Admiral. Here’s what police report happened:

Just after 2:00 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near 42nd Avenue SW and SW Hill Street. Police arrived and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the victim, he heard someone breaking into his car and went outside to investigate. When he confronted the two suspects, it escalated to a shooting.

Officers recovered evidence at the scene and will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.