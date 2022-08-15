West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

75℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on 35th SW

August 15, 2022 11:19 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

One more gunfire incident to report from last night – this time from the SPD report summaries: Around 11:30 pm in the 7500 block of 35th SW, 911 callers reported “hearing 4 shots and a vehicle speeding away,” according to the summary. Police found a driver who told them he was heading southbound on 35th SW when a black Mercedes came up to pass them in the turn lane, and shot at them while doing so. No injuries but, the report says, the “victim’s vehicle was struck one time, incapacitating the vehicle.” Officers found evidence of gunfire and also a Metro bus driver who saw what happened; investigators were checking to see if the bus camera(s) recorded anything related.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on 35th SW"

  • Concerned August 15, 2022 (11:36 am)
    Reply

    What time did this happen? Also, I can’t help wondering… witnesses at the scene of the shooting on SW Hill St. last weekend reported one, possibly two black sedans leaving the scene (I know this because I live on this street); then a black car was possibly involved in the shooting at Hamilton Viewpoint last night; and now a black car involved in this shooting. Certainly black cars are not uncommon, and I know this is pure conjecture, but… possible connections?

    • WSB August 15, 2022 (11:54 am)
      Reply

      Sorry to have omitted that detail, added now: 11:30 pm.

  • Gun Culture August 15, 2022 (11:50 am)
    Reply

    It is fatiguing, all the shooting incidents in West Seattle. Are there really far more incidents this year, or does it only seem that, WSB, you merely are reporting more? Gun laws, buy-backs, deeper background checks, entirely new and responsible best practices, let’s put them all on the table and change this sh**. We need more impassioned, outspoken leaders cut from same cloth as Beto. Please, for the sake of our community, stop with the gun violence. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.