WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: You asked, so we asked – weight restriction?

(WSB photo, West Seattle Bridge work platform, late July)

When SDOT announced last week that the West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen Sunday, September 18th, WSB commenters had some follow-up questions. Among them: Will there be a weight restriction on the bridge? We asked, and today we got the answer: No. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says, “We are not planning any weight restrictions for vehicles on the bridge. Vehicles would still need to follow the statewide laws governing maximum weight limits to drive on public roads.” (Find those here.) There are weight-limit signs on the bridge now, as we noticed when visiting last Tuesday, but Bergerson explains that they “were placed for construction crews before the post-tensioning work was completed. Now that that work is done, the bridge is much stronger and those signs will be removed by the time the bridge opens.” He also reiterated the plan – noted again in our report last week – for load testing before the bridge reopens, “in which we will drive heavy equipment over the bridge to simulate traffic and let engineers monitor the structure’s response in real-time and confirm that the repairs are working as expected.” If the closure ends on September 18th as currently planned, that’ll be just five days short of 2 1/2 years since its sudden closure on March 23, 2020.