CRIME WATCH: Seen ths giant rat trap? Also: Car break-in

Two notes in Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN ‘RAT TRAP’: One of the three-dozen-plus area events we spotlighted this past Saturday was the annual Georgetown Carnival. During that big street party, says entrepreneur and preervationist John Bennett – who lives in West Seattle but has property in Georgetown – somebody stole the beloved “life-size” rat trap. “It was made by a Georgetown artit and we alway have it at our events a a photo op … I’ trying to get the word out and offer a reward to get it back.” If you can help, call or text 206-227-1950.

CAR BREAK-IN: The latest reader report comes from Mikayla: