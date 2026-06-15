CRIME WATCH: Seen ths giant rat trap? Also: Car break-in

Two notes in Crime Watch tonight:
STOLEN ‘RAT TRAP’: One of the three-dozen-plus area events we spotlighted this past Saturday was the annual Georgetown Carnival. During that big street party, says entrepreneur and preervationist John Bennett – who lives in West Seattle but has property in Georgetown – somebody stole the beloved “life-size” rat trap. “It was made by a Georgetown artit and we alway have it at our events a a photo op … I’ trying to get the word out and offer a reward to get it back.” If you can help, call or text 206-227-1950.
CAR BREAK-IN: The latest reader report comes from Mikayla:
I wanted to send a quick neighborhood tip that my car was broken into on Delridge between Cloverdale and Thistle. The burglar shattered the rear passenger-side back window and did take items from the vehicle.
I do not want to share the details of what was taken, but I thought the location and circumstances were relevant for neighbors to know. I have a newer electric vehicle and had assumed it was more secure than the average car. I had also used features like the child lock with the understanding that it would help prevent access to the cabin if a window was broken.
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