WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another milestone on the road to reopening

(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited)

Our video above shows five of the six minutes it took to bring down the first of the under-bridge work platforms around 8:30 this morning. Repair contractor Kraemer NA‘s project manager told us a week and a half ago that the first platforms would likely be removed this weekend, and that’s what’s happening.

The platforms being removed this weekend – looks like one but it’s in two parts – comprise the western set; the eastern platforms are expected to be brought down next weekend, with trickier logistics because those are over railroad tracks.

(Photo sent by James Thornton)

We’re told these will be disassembled on site, probably by tonight.

Other bridge work happening right now includes cleaning the deck of the Fauntleroy end – where there’s been pavement repair/resurfacing – to prepare for permanent restriping. The bridge’s scheduled reopening date, after a closure of nearly 2 1/2 years, remains September 18th – four weeks from tomorrow.