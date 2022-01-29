WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Second repair-work platform raised

Though expected to be complete this morning, as of 4 pm the hoisting of the second half of the second West Seattle Bridge repair-work platform hadn’t happened yet. Only the first half.

So we waited near the east end of the low bridge for a while, decided it didn’t look like hoisting was imminent, headed back toward our car on SW Marginal Place – then looked back and saw it was up:

These platforms are in different spots than the ones used during stabilization work – further west and east. So what now? The weekly update from SDOT says now that the platforms are all up, “we can start assembling scaffolding on them and prepare for carbon-fiber wrapping work on the bridge’s exterior. Next week, we’ll also begin epoxy injection work on the interior of the bridge. We also continue our concrete scanning using ground penetrating radar in preparation for core drilling that will be happening in the next month. Core drilling allows us to create access holes to run post-tensioning cables through so that they can further reinforce the strength of the bridge’s concrete.”