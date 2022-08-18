TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info

6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 18th, one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date.

WEATHER

Sunny and hot today, with the high likely to hit 90 again. (That’s where it topped out Wednesday at the official Sea-Tac gauge, which means that 90 or higher today would tie the record, twelve 90-or-higher-degree days in a year.)

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

Watch for spot repaving work on California SW north of Admiral Way.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

879th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 31 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it, one month from today – September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.