REPAVING: What’s ahead for north stretch of California SW

Thanks to Chris for the tip (via this comment). SDOT has spot-repaving plans for California SW north of Admiral Way. No-parking signs are already up for the blocks just south of Hamilton Viewpoint Park. Here’s how SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali summarizes the plan: “Crews will be performing spot mill and overlays on California Ave SW/California Way SW between SW Admiral Way and Ferry Ave SW for the next 4-8 weeks. We will not be resurfacing the entire stretch, but will be addressing portions of several blocks. The first project is tentatively scheduled to start next week. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts.” (Here’s what “milling” a road refers to.)