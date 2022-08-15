TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 15th.

WEATHER

Sunny and warm again today, with a high around 80 (Sunday’s high was 82).

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

Spot repaving on California SW north of Admiral Way could start this week.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

876th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 34 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it, September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge (camera’s back!):

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (camera’s back!):

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

