BIZNOTES: Celebration; snow prep; restaurant change

Three biznotes tonight:

CELEBRATION: As featured in our highlights list, Charcuterie by Annalise (6032 California SW) celebrated the shop’s grand opening today, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony:

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Chamber of Commerce)

We first reported almost three months ago about Annalise Johnson‘s plan for a shop after three years of a mobile operation. She promises “a unique food experience destination for the community,” from sandwiches to gift boxes.

SNOW PREP: Mountain to Sound Outfitters in The Triangle (3602 SW Alaska, with new murals!) notes that the arrival of fall means it’s time to think snow! For one, you can use code 3X378 for 10 percent off season rentals of snow gear; for two, they’ve also announced the plan for selling and/or buying at this year’s West Seattle Ski Swap, October 12-13.

RESTAURANT CHANGE: Portage Bay Café in The Junction (4725 42nd SW) asked us to let you know it’s shifting to fall/winter hours, which means the restaurant will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The other days, it’s open regular hours – 8 am to 1 pm Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 8 am to 2 pm Saturdays and Sundays.