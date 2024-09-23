TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Monday notes, with Harbor Avenue crash

6:40 AM: Crash in the 2600 block of Harbor Avenue SW [vicinity map]. SFD reports driver hit a tree and had to be extricated from the vehicle; they’ll be taken to a hospital. Avoid the area for a while.

Earlier:

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s the first weekday of fall, Monday, September 23. First day of fall quarter at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), so expect more traffic on 16th SW.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Becoming sunny, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:58 am, while sunset will be at 7:03 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT, AND OTHER ROAD WORK OF NOTE

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project has not announced this week’s work schedule yet; we should get an update by afternoon. Note, though, as evidenced last weekend, it’s subject to sudden change.

Other projects:

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side, until the project switches sides next month; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge. We’re awaiting a project-status update

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, plus the “unscheduled third boat,” now available on weekends too. Check for alerts here.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east (this camera has been malfunctioning lately):

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!