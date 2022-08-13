West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Power outage in south Highland Park

August 13, 2022 3:57 pm
3:57 PM: Thanks for the tip. Power’s out as of a few minutes ago for more than 110 customers in south Highland Park. Texter says it followed a “huge bang.”

4:02 PM: The map now shows the outage affecting more than 200 customers.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage in south Highland Park"

  • JL August 13, 2022 (4:03 pm)
    2 pm City Light was driving around this same area looking for detection of a problem.  I had talked with them .  Guess the problem surfaced.  2 bangs.  Hopefully they get the power restored.  Need the power back on.

    • WSB August 13, 2022 (4:09 pm)
      The map also shows a “planned work” outage under way all day affecting 18 customers near 4th/Olson.

    • Hpw August 13, 2022 (4:13 pm)
      There was a utility crew working at Cambridge and 17th/Delridge when I walked by about an hour ago.  

