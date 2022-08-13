UPDATE: Power outage in south Highland Park

3:57 PM: Thanks for the tip. Power’s out as of a few minutes ago for more than 110 customers in south Highland Park. Texter says it followed a “huge bang.”
4:02 PM: The map now shows the outage affecting more than 200 customers.
3:57 PM: Thanks for the tip. Power’s out as of a few minutes ago for more than 110 customers in south Highland Park. Texter says it followed a “huge bang.”
4:02 PM: The map now shows the outage affecting more than 200 customers.
2 pm City Light was driving around this same area looking for detection of a problem. I had talked with them . Guess the problem surfaced. 2 bangs. Hopefully they get the power restored. Need the power back on.
There was a utility crew working at Cambridge and 17th/Delridge when I walked by about an hour ago.
| 3 COMMENTS