FOLLOWUP: Charges filed in West Seattle arson

(SFD photo, August 7th)

Another set of charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reveals new information about the West Seattle house fire on August 7th. SFD ruled the fire in the 2600 block of 39th SW was arson, and we now learn the suspected arsonist has been in jail since the day after the fire. 27-year-old Bert A. Dailing of Tukwila was arrested August 8th for five arsons in the Central District, and has been charged in those cases. Now prosecutors have announced he was also charged in the West Seattle fire. Dailing is charged with four felonies in the West Seattle case, all labeled as domestic violence – two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of violating a court order. According to the charging documents, a former girlfriend of Dailing was staying at the house, where he “arrived unexpectedly.” His ex-partner “reluctantly let him in to use the bathroom” – then after Dailing left, she discovered he’d set a small fire in the bathroom, which she put out herself and reported to police. Later he came back, demanded again to be let in, was not, and allegedly set the porch on fire – the flames spread and gutted the house; the victim got out safely (the homeowner was not there at the time). Prosecutors say a neighbor’s security camera shows Dailing “coming and going” at the time of the fire. According to prosecutors, less than two weeks earlier, he was released from a Snohomish County jail after being sentenced for a case of malicious mischief involving the same ex-partner, and a protection order was put in place at that time. He has convictions for domestic violence involving two other people; police say he did not know the people whose Central District homes he set fires at. Dailing’s bail is set at $1 million and he’s due in court tomorrow for arraignment in the West Seattle case.