UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for Admiral house fire

2:13 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to a possible house fire in the 2600 block of 39th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

(Added: Texted photo)

2:15 AM: First engine to arrive confirms “working fire.”

2:19 AM: Firefighters say the fire seems to have reached the roof.

2:24 AM: Firefighters have told dispatch that they’re finding “hoarding conditions” inside the house. Meantime, they’ve also declared the fire under control.

2:45 AM: The fire’s now been declared “tapped” (out).

3 AM: Our crew at the scene has talked with SFD’s David Cuerpo, who says no one was inside when the fire started, and no one has been hurt. SFD’s investigator is on the way.