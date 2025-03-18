WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Roxhill Park shooting charge; stolen green Cherokee

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reports today – first, a charge filed in last Thursday’s Roxhill Park shootout:

(WSB photo, Thursday afternoon)

SHOOTOUT CHARGE: The 18-year-old who called 911 after driving the shot 17-year-old away from the park, Walis G. Ahmed, is now charged with second-degree unlawful gun possession. Court documents say police are still not sure who started the shootout – which is why no assault charges are filed so far – but they say it appears from a witness’s video that three of the four participants were shooting at the fourth. While no guns related to the shootout have been found, prosecutors say Ahmed and two others are shown holding guns (the unidentified fourth person is not shown in the video). They say Ahmed was found guilty of unlawful gun possession last year, when he was a juvenile, and that’s why it was illegal for him to be armed last week. In that case, the court documents say, both Ahmed and the 17-year-old who was shot last Thursday were investigated for having guns “in a car near Cleveland High School” (documents we received when following up last week said at least one gun was being “shown to friends”). Ahmed received a “deferred sentence”; the 17-year-old was not charged. We don’t yet know whether he’s still in the hospital.

Also today, another stolen vehicle:

STOLEN GREEN CHEROKEE: William emailed to ask people to be on the lookout for his 1999 dark-green 4-door Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows and plate 988-YNV, stolen early today from his apartment complex in the 2400 block of SW Webster. Police report # is 25-73075; if you find it, call 911 and refer to that case number.